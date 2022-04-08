Family searching for answers after LMDC inmate death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Barry Williams died on March 28 in Metro Corrections custody. He’s the fifth inmate to die in their custody this year and the eighth in the last six months. His family is now searching for answers.

“We’re doing this in unity to get answers,” Lanetta Cooper, William’s brother and also his pastor said. “I miss my brother. I miss another member of my church family.”

Barry was found unresponsive in his cell before being pronounced dead at the hospital.

The jail made immediate changes to crack down on drugs entering the facility after his death.

The autopsy has not been released, but Cooper said her brother was staying away from the drugs.

“He was confiding in us to let us know that some people was bringing drugs in, he didn’t want to be a part of it,” Cooper said. “I would give him scriptures to read and when I go back the next week he can recite it.”

She said her brother picked up some work cleaning in the jail to earn a little money. She even talked to him the day before he died.

“Sunday, he calls everybody, says ‘I love you, I’m going to go back to work, get my meds, get back to work, and then I’ll see y’all at court 10 o’clock Monday morning.’” She said. “I don’t know how we go from him talking to us Sunday night and we get in a phone call Monday morning telling us that he passed away.”

Besides immediate changes to jail security, like new body scanners and mail protocols, LMDC is undergoing a leadership change.

Director Dwayne Clark stepped down and Jerry Collins has now taken over.

Cooper doesn’t hold former director Clark personally accountable, but she wants to see more done to keep inmates safe.

“We are holding it against the person who’s responsible,” Cooper said. “The crooked police officer who might have smuggled it in, the crooked inmates who might have smuggled it in, the family member that might have smuggled it in, whoever.”

WAVE reached out to Louisville Metro Corrections for an interview, but a representative said the department can not comment because the case is under an internal investigation.

The family is still trying to put money together for Williams’ funeral.

If you would like to help, Cooper said you can reach out to Spring Valley Funeral Home.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.