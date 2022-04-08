Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

FORECAST: Rain and snow showers to kick off the weekend

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned has your latest forecast.
By Kevin Harned
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain transitions to snow overnight and tomorrow morning
  • A FREEZE WATCH is in place for Saturday night
  • Rain chances and warmer temperatures are in store for the new work week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain transitions to mainly snow tonight through early Saturday morning. Very light accumulations are possible on grassy or elevated surfaces with no major travel issues anticipated. Temperatures fall into the 30s with blustery winds up to 25 mph.

Snow transitions back to all rain by mid-morning on Saturday. Rain continues into the early afternoon hours before tapering off through Saturday evening. Highs will top out in the 40s for Saturday afternoon.

Clearing skies and cold temperatures settle in Saturday night. This will allow for the formation of frost for many across the region. Lows dip down into the 30s.

Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with a quick snap back to spring-like weather. Highs will be much warmer come Sunday, with temperatures in 60s for most. Some spots could even make a run for 70°.

Sunday begins our nice warm-up that will continue into the new work week. Some areas could see highs near 80° by mid to late week.

Off-and-on rain chances will also be possible this week with a spring-like trend settling into the region. Best chances of rain arrive towards the end of the week, we’ll keep an eye on it.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned has your latest forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Friday Evening, April 8, 2022

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Charged with two counts of murder is 21-year-old Karson Reitz of Shepherdsville.
Man accused in deadly Louisville restaurant shooting back in court
Police have arrested a young man who is accused of carjacking two individuals and leading...
Underage suspect arrested after late night carjacking, pursuit in Louisville
Police were called to the 1500 block of Clover Street around 11:25 p.m. on Wednesday for...
Man shot and killed in PRP; police investigating
Quintez Brown was charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of wanton endangerment...
Man accused of shooting at Louisville mayoral candidate back in jail, federally charged

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned has your latest forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Friday Evening, April 8, 2022
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 4/8
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 4/7
StormTalk! Blog
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 4/6