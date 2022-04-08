FORECAST: Rain and snow showers to kick off the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain transitions to snow overnight and tomorrow morning

A FREEZE WATCH is in place for Saturday night

Rain chances and warmer temperatures are in store for the new work week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain transitions to mainly snow tonight through early Saturday morning. Very light accumulations are possible on grassy or elevated surfaces with no major travel issues anticipated. Temperatures fall into the 30s with blustery winds up to 25 mph.

Snow transitions back to all rain by mid-morning on Saturday. Rain continues into the early afternoon hours before tapering off through Saturday evening. Highs will top out in the 40s for Saturday afternoon.

Clearing skies and cold temperatures settle in Saturday night. This will allow for the formation of frost for many across the region. Lows dip down into the 30s.

Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with a quick snap back to spring-like weather. Highs will be much warmer come Sunday, with temperatures in 60s for most. Some spots could even make a run for 70°.

Sunday begins our nice warm-up that will continue into the new work week. Some areas could see highs near 80° by mid to late week.

Off-and-on rain chances will also be possible this week with a spring-like trend settling into the region. Best chances of rain arrive towards the end of the week, we’ll keep an eye on it.

