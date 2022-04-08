Contact Troubleshooters
Heine Brothers’ Coffee employees push for higher pay, announce unionization plans

Heine Brothers' Coffee employees announced plans to unionize on April 8 while protesting workplace conditions in downtown Louisville.
Heine Brothers' Coffee employees announced plans to unionize on April 8 while protesting workplace conditions in downtown Louisville.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Employees of Heine Brothers’ Coffee have started a movement made up of team members from 15 of the 18 coffee shops to demand better working conditions.

Currently, Heine Brothers’ baristas and other employees earn around $9 per hour. Friday, Heine Brothers’ Coffee baristas announced their intention to unionize, demanding a living wage and benefits such as paid sick leave, affordable healthcare, minimum staffing requirements, and COVID safeguards.

They held signs in protest of their current workplace conditions on South 5th Street in downtown Louisville.

“I love my coworkers, and they are what keep me going on this job, but there is not a day that goes by on a shift that someone does not end up in tears,” barista Aaron Bone said. “It should not be this way. Heine Brothers’ needs to respect us as the workers that are keeping their operation going. We deserve properly staffed stores, proper pay and benefits for the work that we are doing, and a say in the way that our stores are run.”

Heine Brothers’ Coffee has been active in the community and has said in the past they want their stores to be welcoming to all. Workers, on the other hand, have said that they have felt excluded from decision-making in the stores ever since the COVID outbreak began.

Heine Brothers’ Coffee was founded in Louisville in 1994.

