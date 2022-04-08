Contact Troubleshooters
ISP seeking help identifying officer impersonator

Anyone with information that may help detectives identify this suspect, please contact the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department tip line at (260) 244-6410, option 4, or by email tips@whitleysd.com.(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana State Police (ISP) says they are looking for help identifying a man who allegedly pulled a woman over while impersonating a police officer in Whitley County.

The man allegedly stopped a woman who was driving on a rural stretch of West Lincolnway between Columbia City and Pierceton on March 31 around 10 p.m. while impersonating a police officer.

He is described as being a white man in his 30′s or 40′s who is tall with a muscular build, has a mustache, and was wearing a campaign-style police hat. ISP says he was driving a white passenger car (unknown make/model) and displayed flashing red and blue emergency style lights on the dashboard.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department detectives, in coordination with an Indiana State Police sketch artist, have worked with the victim to create a composite sketch of the suspect (shown above). Anyone with information that may help detectives identify this suspect is asked to contact the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department tip line at (260) 244-6410, option 4, or by email tips@whitleysd.com.

