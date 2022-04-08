Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Justin Bieber offering a month of free online therapy to fans

Justin Bieber attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala...
Justin Bieber attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Justin Bieber wants you to find inner peace and is willing to pay to help you do it.

The pop star is partnering with online therapy company BetterHelp to offer a free month of service to his fans.

Bieber, 28, has been candid about his own mental health issues and says offering free therapy to fans is a “real blessing.”

He’s also giving members of his road crew free access to licensed therapists for 18 months.

The Grammy winner is currently on the first leg of the biggest tour of his career, The Justice Tour.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Charged with two counts of murder is 21-year-old Karson Reitz of Shepherdsville.
Man accused in deadly Louisville restaurant shooting back in court
Police have arrested a young man who is accused of carjacking two individuals and leading...
Underage suspect arrested after late night carjacking, pursuit in Louisville
Police were called to the 1500 block of Clover Street around 11:25 p.m. on Wednesday for...
Man shot and killed in PRP; police investigating
Quintez Brown was charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of wanton endangerment...
Man accused of shooting at Louisville mayoral candidate back in jail, federally charged

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Whitmer kidnap plot: 2 men acquitted, hung jury for 2 more
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban for Chris Rock slap
How to capitalize on federal student debt pause
FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about the increases in COVID-19 cases in the state and...
Kentucky governor vetoes proposed 15-week abortion ban
A still from a video shared by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows a missile on the...
GRAPHIC: Missile kills at least 52 at crowded Ukrainian train station