Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Ky. experts weigh in on rising costs of food

Food prices still high in the Lexington area, Ky. Retail Federation weighs in
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’re heading to the grocery store, you may be spending more out of pocket.

“Prices are a little elevated, which sucks. Even just this cart was well over $100 and it’s not that much stuff,” shopper Mikey Ransdell said.

Retail experts say food prices are up, with a number of issues causing the trend. For one, grocery stores are having a problem getting the food on the shelves.

RELATED >> USDA predicts food prices will continue to soar

“It just shown some issues that we had with truck driving shortages,” said Steve McClain with the Kentucky Retail Federation.

McClain said the rise in gas prices has also made transporting food more expensive. He said the cost of raw materials like plastic and metal used to package food has gone up too.

“As it costs more to produce items, it’s going to cost more to purchase them,” said Carol Chavez, a professor of supply chain management at the University of Kentucky.

And some consumers are shocked by the lack of basic staples.

“I have noticed that milk and eggs are in short supply,” shopper Larry Sims said.

McClain said the avian flu in the Midwest is driving up the price of poultry and eggs. Experts say the food prices won’t go down anytime soon, which is causing some families to worry.

“Healthy food is already expensive, now with the prices being more elevated it’s even more expensive, which is going to lead to more people going the unhealthy way,” Ransdell said.

RELATED >> Walmart offering new truck drivers up to $110K starting pay

Despite the rise in prices, experts say there is a way you can save money.

“Whenever you can, purchase local,” Chavez said.

“Shop sales, look at what they do have on sales. Look at different cuts of meat that may be cheaper,” McClain said.

Experts recommend using coupons and buying store brand items.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Death row inmate asks S.C. judges to halt firing squad or electrocution
A teen arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound shortly before 9 a.m. on April 8.
14-year-old boy shot, dropped off at hospital in Louisville
Camden Newton, 28, has been charged with wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police,...
Louisville man charged after high-speed pursuit on Shelbyville Road
Officers were called to the 1300 block of Bardstown Road around 11:15 a.m. on reports of a...
Police investigating after body found on Bardstown Road
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships

Latest News

WAVE News - Friday night, April 8, 2022
WAVE News - Friday night, April 8, 2022
Heine Brothers' Coffee employees announced plans to unionize on April 8 while protesting...
Heine Brothers’ Coffee employees push for higher pay, announce unionization plans
Employees have started a movement made up of team members from 15 of the 18 coffee shops to...
Heine Brothers’ Coffee employees push for higher pay, announce unionization plans
Quintez Brown's lawyers want this case tossed, question the timing of the indictment and the...
Quintez Brown facing life in prison on federal charges - 11:00
Ky. woman pushing for more protections for living organ donors