LMDC inmate accused of trying to spark fire during attempted escape

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New charges have been brought against an inmate at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections after they allegedly tried to escape through the ceiling and start a fire Thursday morning.

Around 8 a.m., a corrections officer saw that the inmate had climbed into the ceiling while working in the kitchen. The inmate was found holding electrical wires from a destroyed ceiling fixture, sparking them and creating smoke.

Louisville Fire Department firefighters helped convince the inmate to come down when they arrived at LMDC.

It has not been revealed who the inmate is, but they were charged with attempted escape and criminal mischief.

“This was a bad situation that could have been much worse if it weren’t for the good work of the corrections officers at LMDC and the quick response of the Louisville Fire Department,” LMDC Director Jerry Collins said in a statement.

