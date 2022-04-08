Louisville man charged after high-speed pursuit on Shelbyville Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been charged after a high-speed pursuit on Shelbyville Road early Thursday morning.

Camden Newton, 28, has been charged with wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest and reckless driving.

According to an arrest report, a St. Matthews Police officer was heading west on the 5000 block of Shelbyville Road, near the Mall St. Matthews area, when another vehicle heading west almost struck the officer’s cruiser.

The officer activated lights and sirens and saw the suspect vehicle continue west on Shelbyville Road. The vehicle lost control and began driving up on the sidewalk near the bar district, police said.

An officer saw the subject parked in the parking lot of Independence Bank in the 3900 block of Shelbyville Road with heavy damage to the front driver’s side tire.

Police said when an officer approached Newton, Newton got out of the vehicle and refused the officer’s verbal commands.

The report states Newton kept placing his hands in and out of his pockets before attempting to escape on foot. After several verbal commands to stop, an officer warned Newton he would deploy his taser.

Newton refused to comply with the officer, who then fired his taser at the suspect.

Police said they arrested and took Newton into custody without further incident.

Newton is booked in Louisville Metro Corrections and is scheduled to appear in court on April 8.

