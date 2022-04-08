Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Louisville man charged after high-speed pursuit on Shelbyville Road

Camden Newton, 28, has been charged with wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police,...
Camden Newton, 28, has been charged with wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest and reckless driving.(LMDC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been charged after a high-speed pursuit on Shelbyville Road early Thursday morning.

Camden Newton, 28, has been charged with wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest and reckless driving.

According to an arrest report, a St. Matthews Police officer was heading west on the 5000 block of Shelbyville Road, near the Mall St. Matthews area, when another vehicle heading west almost struck the officer’s cruiser.

The officer activated lights and sirens and saw the suspect vehicle continue west on Shelbyville Road. The vehicle lost control and began driving up on the sidewalk near the bar district, police said.

An officer saw the subject parked in the parking lot of Independence Bank in the 3900 block of Shelbyville Road with heavy damage to the front driver’s side tire.

Police said when an officer approached Newton, Newton got out of the vehicle and refused the officer’s verbal commands.

The report states Newton kept placing his hands in and out of his pockets before attempting to escape on foot. After several verbal commands to stop, an officer warned Newton he would deploy his taser.

Newton refused to comply with the officer, who then fired his taser at the suspect.

Police said they arrested and took Newton into custody without further incident.

Newton is booked in Louisville Metro Corrections and is scheduled to appear in court on April 8.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews recovered the body of 34-year-old Adam Thomas after he reportedly jumped into the river...
Body recovered of Louisville man who jumped into Ohio River to save woman in January
Ronnie and Beverly Barker’s nephew, Travis Peters, posted an update on Facebook last Tuesday...
Missing Indiana couple found in Nevada desert; man dead, wife hospitalized, family says
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Officers shot a suspect in a double murder at a gas station in New Albany after he allegedly...
Louisville man killed in New Albany double shooting identified
Timothy McQueary, 60, from Louisville, has been charged with three counts of rape, three counts...
Louisville man charged with multiple counts of rape, sodomy involving minor

Latest News

Barry Williams, 50
Family searching for answers after LMDC inmate death
Doris Herd mourns her killed son on April 7, 2022
Shooting victim’s mother calls for increased police action to find her son’s killer
City code inspectors made 28 visits over the last few years to a Portland property assessing...
Troubleshooter investigation: Portland’s problems with shootings, codes violations, and more
Following the shooting, Quintez Brown was charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of...
Man accused of shooting at Louisville mayoral candidate back in jail, federally charged