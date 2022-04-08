Louisville nonprofits sending thousands in supplies to Ukraine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three Louisville-based humanitarian organizations are stepping up to help with humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

SOS, WaterStep and Love the Hungry are sending a shipment of supplies overseas valued around $130,000 full of medical supplies, medications, bleach making devices to provide disinfection for medical settings and fortified meals.

The supplies will be heading to help victims in Bucha, Ukraine, and other towns north of Kyiv suffering from former Russian occupation, according to a release.

SOS’ president and CEO Denise Sears said they want to be a part of a better future.

“I hope soon we enter a rebuilding phase, which I also call a healing phase,” Sears said. “It’s an opportunity to show the people of Ukraine that we will be there helping them rebuild long after journalists and TV cameras have left.”

The three Louisville-based organizations previously came together to help those in Haiti after a devastating earthquake last summer and helped those in Malawi impacted from a typhoon.

