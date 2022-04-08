Louisville women traveling to Eastern Europe to help Ukrainian refugees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The images pouring out of Ukraine are heartbreaking, and two women from Louisville who were strangers only two weeks ago decided they couldn’t sit back and watch, so they’re heading to Eastern Europe to help.

Elaine Schuett and Denise Melancon will travel to Moldova, a country the size of Maryland that borders Ukraine, in about two weeks. The two will be in the northern part of the country for about a week.

Schuett, an Army veteran who spent nearly a year in Afghanistan, started a humanitarian aid program.

”The people who are staying in Moldova are the poorest of the poor,” she said. “It’s mostly elderly and women with very young children.”

Melancon said she wanted to leap into action after seeing displaced children on the television, so she reached out to a church, which put her in contact with Schuett.

“I was sitting here watching television thinking something has to be done,” Melancon said. “Something has to help these people. Then a lightbulb went off. Do something. You can’t sit back and wait for someone else to do it.”

They women have been collecting toys to give to children to take their mind off how much has been lost. Denise showed off small silver coins with phrases like “peace,” “freedom,” and “love” that a neighbor gave her to take overseas. They are also sending a bag full of tourniquets and hearing protection, two of the most requested items refugees need.

They are both footing the bill for the travel and stay in Moldova. They will be joined by a woman from Connecticut who speaks Russian.

Any money provided to their organization will be used to assist refugees.

”We’re purchasing food and whatever supplies are needed and distributing to refugees,” Schuett said.

The two mothers came together on a single mission.

”If not me, then who?” Melancon said. “That’s how I felt.”

Those interested in donating to their humanitarian mission can do so by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.