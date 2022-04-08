Contact Troubleshooters
More than $75 million secured for Kentucky’s public transportation systems

TARC expands service for Thunder Over Louisville(tcw-wave)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - The commonwealth of Kentucky will be receiving more funds for its public transportation systems through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

According to a release, the Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration will distribute a total of $75,398,710 throughout Kentucky for infrastructure development over the course of 2022.

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell supported the legislation on Friday providing an investment in the commonwealth’s public transit, giving the opportunity for cities to repair backlogs, modernize public transportation vehicles and develop new transportation systems.

“Today’s announcement provides an important boost for Kentucky’s infrastructure development,” Senator McConnell said in a release. “Both large and small communities in the Commonwealth will soon have the federal dollars necessary to overhaul their transit systems, allowing them to introduce new low-cost transportation options while reducing traffic and congestion.”

One of the fund’s recipients includes the Transit Authority of River City, or TARC, Louisville’s public transportation provider.

“TARC and the Greater Louisville Community we serve are incredibly grateful to Senator McConnell for his role in ensuring this bipartisan infrastructure bill was passed into law,” Carrie Butler, TARC Executive Director said in a release. “This substantial investment in public transit will better position our agency to provide safe and reliable service, and strengthens our ability to connect the region to the important opportunities and resources of everyday life.”

The funding is said to be the first portion of funding provided for transit projects in the commonwealth over the next five years.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

