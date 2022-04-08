Contact Troubleshooters
National volleyball tournament expands in Louisville

It’s difficult to imagine 130 volleyball courts in use at the same time, but the JVA World Challenge is 25% larger than last year.
By Sean Baute
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The JVA World Challenge, a national volleyball tournament held in Louisville, is taking over parts of the city.

More than 1,000 girls volleyball teams will compete in nearly 5,000 matches at the Kentucky Expo Center and the Kentucky International Convention Center from April 8 to 10.

”Places around the city are going to be busy because of these activities,” Kentucky Venues spokesperson Ian Cox said.

It’s difficult to imagine 130 volleyball courts in use at the same time, but the JVA World Challenge is 25% larger than last year, with teams traveling up to 4,000 miles to compete.

It almost didn’t happen. The tournament was about to outgrow the Kentucky Expo Center, where it had traditionally been held. Instead of letting the tournament go, Kentucky Venues proposed a different solution: more space. That’s when the KICC enters the picture; games are now being held there as well, ensuring that the $15 million in economic impact stays in Louisville.

“There’s (only) a small handful of events that are able to fill up the sixth largest exposition center in the United States,” Cox said. “They needed other space that was proximal to hotels restaurants, bars for the family, and for us it’s important to be able to offer what they needed and grow with them. They started here, but KICC is always on the table for many of our events.”

The tournament wraps up Sunday at 6 p.m.

