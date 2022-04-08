Contact Troubleshooters
Owl rescued after getting tangled up in barbed wire fence

A great horned owl got tangled up in a barbed wire fence in Colorado this week.
A great horned owl got tangled up in a barbed wire fence in Colorado this week.(Arapahoe County Government)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (Gray News) – Animal rescue groups in Colorado saved an owl that was stuck in a barbed wire fence this week.

The Arapahoe County Government said in a Facebook post Friday that the great horned owl got tangled up in the fence while “out and about fighting the Colorado winds this week.”

Residents called Arapahoe County Animal Services, and with the help of the Birds of Prey Foundation, rescuers were able to get the owl loose.

The owl is now recovering at a medical care facility.

Arapahoe County is located just outside of Denver.

