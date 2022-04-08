Quintez Brown facing life in prison on federal charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Quintez Brown, charged with attempting to kill Louisville Mayoral Candidate Craig Greenberg back in February, faces life in prison if convicted.

Brown appeared in person in federal court Friday afternoon, wearing a green jail jumpsuit and leg shackles.

He only spoke four words, answering “yes sir” twice to the judge.

His lawyers want this case tossed.

They question the timing of the indictment and the decision to bring federal charges at all. They have filed a motion to have the case dismissed entirely saying the federal government didn’t have the proper authorization.

“The federal government acting through its agents came in to his home, snatched him up in his pajamas, in violation of my view of the district court,” defense attorney Patrick Renn said.

He said Quintez Brown should not be in jail and the federal government should not have this case at all.

“He gets prosecuted in state court and now in federal court, Breonna Taylor, a Black woman is killed by white officers with LMPD, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in this district took a pass,” Renn said.

Renn filed a motion arguing federal agents never had the proper paperwork to arrest Brown, instead relying on the prosecution claiming they had permission from a state official.

Court filings show the justice department’s number two official authorized the federal case the same day Brown was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury.

“He didn’t look well,” Chanelle Helm said.

Helm’s group posted Brown’s $100,000 bond to get him mental health treatment.

“Anybody who commits a crime knows that they’ve made a grave mistake, especially one that almost takes somebody’s life, and so he’s sitting with that,” Helm said.

Renn said Brown is getting his medication and can do virtual psychiatric appointments while in the Grayson County Jail.

“But certainly not the kind of treatment he needs as he goes forward in this case,” Renn said.

Prosecutors revealed the grand jury interviewed people with knowledge of Brown’s mental health.

The defense asked them to turn over all the evidence that would clear Brown in this case.

The judge ordered that to be done by Wednesday in time for a hearing next Friday on whether Brown will remain locked up.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.