SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 4/8

Another active day on the radar with scattered showers that will contain some gusty winds at times, ice pellets or even some snow. No travel impacts other than the wind/wet road and the “chill factor” today.

More scattered rain and snow showers tonight that should be mostly snow showers by Saturday AM that will fade to drizzle an end to the east by early afternoon on Saturday. Some clearing later that night with the wind speed the factor on frost/freeze setup but cold nonetheless.

Sunday will be a big flip with sunshine warm weather with 70 reachable!

Windy and warmer into that night and really next week will be a warm and windy setup.

T-storm chances will be the focus with a low pressure passing by for parts of Mon/Tue and then we deal with the main system Wed or Thu. Severe weather is possible so we’ll need to watch it.

We get back to a colder pattern for Easter that could get....interesting. We’ll see.

