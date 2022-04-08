Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 4/8

By Brian Goode
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Another active day on the radar with scattered showers that will contain some gusty winds at times, ice pellets or even some snow. No travel impacts other than the wind/wet road and the “chill factor” today.

More scattered rain and snow showers tonight that should be mostly snow showers by Saturday AM that will fade to drizzle an end to the east by early afternoon on Saturday. Some clearing later that night with the wind speed the factor on frost/freeze setup but cold nonetheless.

Sunday will be a big flip with sunshine warm weather with 70 reachable!

Windy and warmer into that night and really next week will be a warm and windy setup.

T-storm chances will be the focus with a low pressure passing by for parts of Mon/Tue and then we deal with the main system Wed or Thu. Severe weather is possible so we’ll need to watch it.

We get back to a colder pattern for Easter that could get....interesting. We’ll see.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Police were called to the 1500 block of Clover Street around 11:25 p.m. on Wednesday for...
Man shot and killed in PRP; police investigating
Quintez Brown was charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of wanton endangerment...
Man accused of shooting at Louisville mayoral candidate back in jail, federally charged
Charged with two counts of murder is 21-year-old Karson Reitz of Shepherdsville.
Man accused in deadly Louisville restaurant shooting back in court
Police have arrested a young man who is accused of carjacking two individuals and leading...
Underage suspect arrested after late night carjacking, pursuit in Louisville

Latest News

Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (Source: WAVE 3 News)
LMDC inmate accused of trying to spark fire during attempted escape
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 4/8
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 4/8
Rain and snow showers are possible on Friday.
FORECAST: Raindrops, ice pellets and snowflakes
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 4/8 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 4/8 4AM Update