Spring break in 2022 feeling near pre-pandemic due to low COVID numbers

A combination of vaccines and exposure have eliminated the seasonal predictions and warnings of a post-break surge.
By David Mattingly
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In spite of recent snowflakes, the spring break season of 2022 has people thinking about sunshine and crowded beaches.

Many left their masks at home as the season is beginning to feel a lot like 2019, before COVID joined the spring break party.

A combination of vaccines and exposure have eliminated the seasonal predictions and warnings of a post-break surge.

So is it possible that this is the first spring break since 2019 where people can relax?

“It would appear so,” Dr. Mark Burns, UofL Infectious Disease Specialist said. “Many states and municipalities have dropped mask mandates… and there does appear to be, if you want to say, as close to normal as possible. That is, prior to COVID, this will be the closest we’ve been in the last two years.”

Burns is not alone in his COVID risk assessment.

On Thursday, a smiling Governor Beshear unveiled a state map almost completely covered in green, indicating low case numbers.

However, COVID is by no means gone or forgotten. Omicron remains the dominant variant in the U.S.

More than seven out of 10 cases is from the more contagious BA.2 strain, according to Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack.

Louisville Metro vaccination rates for people in their teens and early 20s, the heart of the spring break crowd, lag behind older groups, making them more likely to contract and spread the virus.

Burns isn’t worried.

“Because so many people are vaccinated, boosted,” he said. “And you have people who have been infected with Covid. So the numbers will undoubtedly go up but I’m not expecting a large surge like we had last spring.”

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

