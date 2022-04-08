Veterans Club members donate toys, treats and more to KHS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thanks to the Veterans Club, the Kentucky Humane Society received a large donation of toys, treats, blankets, and other items homeless pets are in need of at the shelter.

More than three pallets filled with pet supplies was delivered to KHS on Thursday.

Jeremy Harrell, the founder of the Veterans Club, said its important for he and his fellow members to be as supportive of other local nonprofits as possible.

“I am a firm believer that team work makes the dream work,” Harrell said.

The Veterans Club is a non-profit organization founded on the idea of assisting and connecting veterans and others. To learn more about the mission of the Veterans Club, click here.

KHS is the state’s largest pet adoption agency and oldest animal welfare organization. To learn more about KHS, click here.

