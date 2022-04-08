Contact Troubleshooters
WATCH: Bear smashes through windshield after destroying inside of N.C. family’s SUV

A Buncombe County, NC family caught a bear on camera after it destroyed their SUV. (Courtesy: Ashley McGowin)
By Amanda Shaw and Gray News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A black bear in North Carolina was caught on camera attempting to get out of a family’s SUV through the windshield after being stuck inside overnight.

Ashley McGowin said she went to walk her dogs at 6:30 a.m. on Friday when she saw the hazard lights on her SUV blinking, WHNS reported.

When she went to see what it was, she discovered a bear trapped inside the vehicle.

Caption

The family believes the bear was able to open an unlocked door to get inside. It then destroyed the inside of the car before smashing the windshield in order to get back out.

The family recorded the bear while it was stuck trying to climb through the windshield.

McGowin said along with the damage to the car, the bear also urinated on her son’s homework that was in the SUV.

After making its escape, the bear was reunited with its two cubs.

Bear reunited with cubs after escaping SUV.
Bear reunited with cubs after escaping SUV.(Ashley McGowin)

The family reported it had a tracker on its ear.

Neighbors told McGowin they heard honking around midnight so she believes the bear was trapped in the SUV for more than six hours.

McGowin said they see bears around their house four to five times a week, but never in a situation like this before.

