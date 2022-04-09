Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Family donates gifts to NICU patients at Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital

For seven years, the Lynch family has raised money by hosting a chili cook off and starting a...
For seven years, the Lynch family has raised money by hosting a chili cook off and starting a wish list to fill gift baskets full of gifts, snacks, gift cards and more for patients inside the NICU unit.(Norton Healthcare)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville family, who once spent months inside the NICU unit at Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital, graciously donated gift baskets to other families on Friday.

Amanda and Adam Lynch spent nearly two months inside the NICU when their youngest daughter, Eleanor, was born at 28 weeks gestation, Norton Healthcare said.

After remembering how special gifts and kind gestures were during their stay, they decided to return the favor.

For seven years, the Lynch family has raised money by hosting a chili cook off and starting a wish list to fill gift baskets full of gifts, snacks, gift cards and more for patients inside the NICU unit.

“We’ve been here, so we know the feeling of what it feels like to get something little one day and it just brightens your day,” Amanda Lynch said. “Because there’s good days, bad days, tough days; and so you never really know what you’re going to get going in.”

During Friday’s visit and gift basket delivery, Eleanor was reunited with one of the NICU nurses who helped care for her during her stay.

Lisa Nolley, assistant nurse manager, has been working in the NICU unit for more than 30 years. She said she’s grateful the family has continued giving back to families sharing a similar experience.

“It makes us feel good because apparently we made an impression on them,” Nolley said. “And the fact that they want to give back, you know, says a lot about this unit, this staff, and just what we do on a daily basis around here. It makes us feel like we’re doing good, like we’re doing the right thing.”

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Death row inmate asks S.C. judges to halt firing squad or electrocution
A teen arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound shortly before 9 a.m. on April 8.
14-year-old boy shot, dropped off at hospital in Louisville
Camden Newton, 28, has been charged with wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police,...
Louisville man charged after high-speed pursuit on Shelbyville Road
Officers were called to the 1300 block of Bardstown Road around 11:15 a.m. on reports of a...
Police investigating after body found on Bardstown Road
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships

Latest News

Heine Brothers' Coffee employees announced plans to unionize on April 8 while protesting...
Heine Brothers’ Coffee employees push for higher pay, announce unionization plans
Employees have started a movement made up of team members from 15 of the 18 coffee shops to...
Heine Brothers’ Coffee employees push for higher pay, announce unionization plans
Quintez Brown's lawyers want this case tossed, question the timing of the indictment and the...
Quintez Brown facing life in prison on federal charges - 11:00
Officers were called to the 1300 block of Bardstown Road around 11:15 a.m. on reports of a...
Police investigating after body found on Bardstown Road