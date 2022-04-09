Family donates gifts to NICU patients at Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville family, who once spent months inside the NICU unit at Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital, graciously donated gift baskets to other families on Friday.

Amanda and Adam Lynch spent nearly two months inside the NICU when their youngest daughter, Eleanor, was born at 28 weeks gestation, Norton Healthcare said.

After remembering how special gifts and kind gestures were during their stay, they decided to return the favor.

For seven years, the Lynch family has raised money by hosting a chili cook off and starting a wish list to fill gift baskets full of gifts, snacks, gift cards and more for patients inside the NICU unit.

“We’ve been here, so we know the feeling of what it feels like to get something little one day and it just brightens your day,” Amanda Lynch said. “Because there’s good days, bad days, tough days; and so you never really know what you’re going to get going in.”

During Friday’s visit and gift basket delivery, Eleanor was reunited with one of the NICU nurses who helped care for her during her stay.

Lisa Nolley, assistant nurse manager, has been working in the NICU unit for more than 30 years. She said she’s grateful the family has continued giving back to families sharing a similar experience.

“It makes us feel good because apparently we made an impression on them,” Nolley said. “And the fact that they want to give back, you know, says a lot about this unit, this staff, and just what we do on a daily basis around here. It makes us feel like we’re doing good, like we’re doing the right thing.”

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.