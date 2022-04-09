The Galt House hosts 64th annual Fillies Derby Ball; Derby Festival Queen named

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Festival Queen for 2022 was named during the 64th annual Fillies Derby Ball on Saturday.

Hosted by the Fillies, Inc., the event took place at 6 p.m. at the Galt House Hotel’s Grand Ballroom, according to the release. The night began cocktails, followed by The Queen’s Coronation, dinner and live music. The night ended with the Fillies President Paula Bishop spinning the wheel to determine the 2022 Derby Festival Queen.

The four remaining Princesses, two Handmaidens, among others will establish the Royal Court, the release said. The Queen and the Court are expected to attend nearly every event associated with the Kentucky Derby Festival and the Kentucky Derby.

The Fillies Derby Ball is the largest fundraiser for the Kentucky Derby Festival Foundation, with a portion of the proceeds from the ball benefitting the Foundation.

