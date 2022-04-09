Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer returns home after testing positive for COVID-19 in Israel

Mayor Greg Fischer said rising crime, particularly gang activity and youth violence, has much...
Mayor Greg Fischer said rising crime, particularly gang activity and youth violence, has much to do with law enforcement staffing shortages in Louisville and across the country.(WAVE 3 News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has returned home after testing positive for COVID-19 in Israel.

According to a statement, Fisher tested positive while on a trip for U.S. Mayors sponsored by the American Jewish Committee.

He experienced mild symptoms and will return to his public schedule on Monday, April 11. Fischer has plans to receive his second booster shot as well.

“He thanks the community for their kind words of support and for lifting up Give A Day events while he worked remotely,” the statement said.

For more information on vaccines and boosters, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Death row inmate asks S.C. judges to halt firing squad or electrocution
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Officers were called to the 1300 block of Bardstown Road around 11:15 a.m. on reports of a...
Man found dead on Bardstown Road identified by officials
A teen arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound shortly before 9 a.m. on April 8.
14-year-old boy shot, dropped off at hospital in Louisville
Camden Newton, 28, has been charged with wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police,...
Louisville man charged after high-speed pursuit on Shelbyville Road

Latest News

Rain and snow showers are possible on Friday.
FORECAST: Cool and damp today, frosty and cold tonight
Grab-N-Go Weather
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday Morning, April 9th, 2022
WAVE News - Friday night, April 8, 2022
WAVE News - Friday night, April 8, 2022
Heine Brothers' Coffee employees announced plans to unionize on April 8 while protesting...
Heine Brothers’ Coffee employees push for higher pay, announce unionization plans