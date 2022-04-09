Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer returns home after testing positive for COVID-19 in Israel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has returned home after testing positive for COVID-19 in Israel.

According to a statement, Fisher tested positive while on a trip for U.S. Mayors sponsored by the American Jewish Committee.

He experienced mild symptoms and will return to his public schedule on Monday, April 11. Fischer has plans to receive his second booster shot as well.

“He thanks the community for their kind words of support and for lifting up Give A Day events while he worked remotely,” the statement said.

