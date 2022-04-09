Contact Troubleshooters
Man found dead on Bardstown Road identified by officials

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Bardstown Road around 11:15 a.m. on reports of a person down.(Storyblocks.com)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the name of the man found dead in the Tyler Park neighborhood on Friday morning.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Bardstown Road around 11:15 a.m. on reports of a person down, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Brian Patrick Hall, 50, was found dead at the location by officers.

Mitchell said LMPD’s Homicide Unit is classifying the case as a death investigation.

No other details were provided.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

