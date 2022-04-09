Man found dead on Bardstown Road identified by officials

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the name of the man found dead in the Tyler Park neighborhood on Friday morning.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Bardstown Road around 11:15 a.m. on reports of a person down, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Brian Patrick Hall, 50, was found dead at the location by officers.

Mitchell said LMPD’s Homicide Unit is classifying the case as a death investigation.

No other details were provided.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.