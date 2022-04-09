Police investigating after body found on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a person was found dead in the Tyler Park neighborhood on Friday morning.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Bardstown Road around 11:15 a.m. on reports of a person down, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

An adult man was found dead at the location by officers.

Mitchell said LMPD’s Homicide Unit is classifying the case as a death investigation.

No other details were provided.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.