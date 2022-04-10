Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

3 Black players mark a major milestone for the Masters

From left: Harold Varner III, Cameron Champ and Tiger Woods
From left: Harold Varner III, Cameron Champ and Tiger Woods(WRDW)
By Meredith Anderson
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
LATEST | See the official Masters leaderboard

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s still another round to go before someone slips on a green jacket, and already this year’s Masters Tournament is one for the history books.

For the first time ever, three Black golfers are playing in the Masters: Tiger Woods, Harold Varner III and Cameron Champ. And all three of them made the cut.

MORE MASTERS COVERAGE:

It comes after the organization honored Lee Elder, the first Black man to compete in the Masters, by establishing a scholarship program in his name at historically Black Paine College. This week, Augusta National Golf Club recognized the first two recipients of that scholarship, Taya Buxton and Devin Smith.

Augusta National is also fully funding the start of a women’s golf program at Paine in Elder’s name.

Elder was here for the announcement in 2021, but not to see this. He died in November.

No doubt the man known for breaking the color barrier at the Masters would have loved to see Woods, Varner and Champ make history this year.

Champ was there when Elder was honored on the first tee in 2021.

When Woods won his first green jacket, he said that because of what Elder did, he was able to play in the Masters.

Varner says the scoreboard doesn’t see color -- you get there on merit -- but it’s important everyone has access to the game.

Elder’s first Masters was in 1975. He received death threats that first year.

He came back to play five more times.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Bardstown Road around 11:15 a.m. on reports of a...
Man found dead on Bardstown Road identified by officials
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident
Ashley Cox was last seen by her grandmother on April 4, 2022.
Woman reported missing in Bullitt County
Indiana authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing 26-year-old man who was...
‘You just want closure’: Family continues search for man who disappeared from Indiana casino