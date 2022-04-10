Man taken to hospital after Russell neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the Russell neighborhood early Sunday.

It happened around 2:15 a.m., when Louisville Metro police officers responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Vermont Avenue, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, Mitchell said.

LMPD continues the investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case can call the anonymous tip line at 502 574-LMPD or you use the online crime tip portal.

