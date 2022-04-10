Contact Troubleshooters
‘The Simpsons’ to feature deaf character, use sign language for first time

"The Simpsons" to feature first-ever deaf character.
"The Simpsons" to feature first-ever deaf character.(Twitter @TheSimpsons)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(CNN) – For the first time in the show’s 33-year history, a deaf actor will be featured on “The Simpsons.”

The focus of the episode is on Lisa Simpson, who discovers her role model, late saxophonist Bleeding Gums Murphy, has a son who is deaf and needs a cochlear implant.

Deaf actor John Autry II plays the role of Monk Murphy on the episode, calling it “life-changing.”

The show’s characters use American sign language throughout the groundbreaking episode.

Even though “Simpsons” characters only have four fingers, the show consulted with sign language specialists to make sure visuals conveyed words correctly.

The storyline is loosely based on the life of the episode’s main writer, who says her brother is hearing impaired within a family that loves jazz music.

The episode was written before the film “Coda” won the Oscar for Best Picture two weekends ago.

The episode airs Sunday night.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

