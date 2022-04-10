Woman reported missing in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Hillview Police Department is asking for the public’s help in tracking down 37-year-old Ashley Cox, who has been missing since April 4.

She weighs 165 pounds and is 5′3″.

Cox was last seen by her grandmother, when she reportedly walked out the front door around 8:30 p.m., the release said. Cox asked her grandmother if she saw a car outside.

Her mother and grandmother have not heard from her since then. Officers said Cox may be in danger.

If anyone has information about Cox’s whereabouts, please call 911 or the Hillview Police Department at 502-955-7480 (Dispatch) or 502-955-6808 (Office).

