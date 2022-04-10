Contact Troubleshooters
Woman reported missing in Bullitt County

Ashley Cox was last seen by her grandmother on April 4, 2022.
Ashley Cox was last seen by her grandmother on April 4, 2022.(Hillview Police Department)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Hillview Police Department is asking for the public’s help in tracking down 37-year-old Ashley Cox, who has been missing since April 4.

She weighs 165 pounds and is 5′3″.

Cox was last seen by her grandmother, when she reportedly walked out the front door around 8:30 p.m., the release said. Cox asked her grandmother if she saw a car outside.

Her mother and grandmother have not heard from her since then. Officers said Cox may be in danger.

If anyone has information about Cox’s whereabouts, please call 911 or the Hillview Police Department at 502-955-7480 (Dispatch) or 502-955-6808 (Office).

