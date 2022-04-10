Contact Troubleshooters
‘You just want closure’: Family continues search for Robert Eaton Jr.

Indiana officials are asking for the public’s help to find a 26-year-old man who disappeared in February
Indiana authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing 26-year-old man who was...
Indiana authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing 26-year-old man who was last seen Feb. 20.(Family Picture)
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The search continues for a man last seen by his family weeks ago.

Robert Eaton Jr. was last seen on Feb. 20 at Caesars Southern Indiana casino in Elizabeth, Ind., according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department. He was officially declared missing on March 4.

Saturday morning Robert Eaton’s family hosted a search party for him.

Family told WAVE News he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray jacket and a black undercoat. His family said he was also wearing a Pleasure Ridge Park High School baseball championship ring.

Robert Eaton’s family said they still don’t have much information about where he could be or how he disappeared. His aunt said he was dropped off at the casino by an Uber and scheduled an Uber to pick him up the next morning, but he didn’t pack an overnight bag.

Jade Eaton, Robert Eaton’s cousin, said he has schizophrenia and was hard to keep up with.

”You know, you grew up with someone, and you just don’t expect something like this to happen,” Jade Eaton said. “The only thing I am for certain of is he put his trust in Jesus and that is the only hope that we have. Everything else is unwavering and unpredictable. Everything else is uncertain but that is the only hope that we have. … He loved baseball, and we bonded over Red Sox and Patriots. He was someone that was kind of off the grid, kind of a low key guy that didn’t have his phone on him much. He had usually bounced around, visiting his mom, visiting his dad, visiting his grandma. So, in that time frame it was hard to keep up with where he was.”

As time ticks on, Eaton’s family said they’re fueled more by faith than by fact.

Family asked Pastor William Vittitow to be the spokesperson for Saturday’s search party.

”Put yourself in the position of a parent who has no answers,” Vittitow said. “Being a Dad, I would want answers. The family feels there is nothing being said or being done.”

Eaton’s family said they’ve heard similar stories about other people who have disappeared after a night at the casino.

Anyone who knows anything about Robert Eaton’s whereabouts should contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department at (812) 738-2195 or call the Harrison County Tip line at (812) 738-TIPP (8477).

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

