14-year-old South Bend boy dies after battling cancer

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend boy has passed away after a battle with a rare bone cancer.

Pierson “JoJo” Sult had been diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma. According to his obituary, he died on Sunday. He was just 14 years old.

In 2019, Pierson signed an honorary letter of intent to officially join the Notre Dame football team.

He told 16 News Now it was something he would never forget.

