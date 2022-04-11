Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

‘Fish of a lifetime’: Brandon man reels in monster blue catfish, shattering previous record

‘Fish of a lifetime’: Brandon man reels in monster blue catfish, shattering previous record
‘Fish of a lifetime’: Brandon man reels in monster blue catfish, shattering previous record(Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks)
By Josh Carter
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “It is truly a fish of a lifetime.”

That’s how Eugene Cronley of Brandon, Mississippi described the monster 131-pound blue catfish he captured from the Mississippi River near Natchez on April 7.

According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks Fisheries Bureau, the catfish shattered the previous rod and reel record of 95 pounds and is larger than the trophy record of 101 pounds.

Both of those fish were also snagged from the Mississippi River near Natchez.

Cronely caught the record-breaking fish with a rod and reel using skipjack herring as bait.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charged with two counts of murder is 21-year-old Karson Reitz of Shepherdsville.
Widow files wrongful death lawsuit after double murder at Louisville restaurant
Brandy Brewer, 39, Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville elected official arrested after allegedly nursing baby while drinking at a bar
Aaron Carter's foster family says he made huge strides in the three years he lived with them....
Child dies 2 months after adoption
Mugshot of Theresa Ann Devine following her April 11, 2022 arrest after being indicted by a...
Woman indicted on murder charge after Oldham County crash that killed 16-year-old arrested
Dark storm clouds over Louisville.
ALERT DAY FORECAST: Strong and severe storms possible tonight

Latest News

The new dedicated electric vehicle battery manufacturing complex, BlueOvalSK Battery Park, will...
Construction preparations underway for Ford battery plant in Hardin County
Greater Louisville Association of Realtors (GLAR) reports for the month of February that the...
Too many realtors, not enough houses
Andy the cat was taken in by the Marion County Animal Control and the City of Lebanon Police,...
GRAPHIC: Cat shot with arrow in Marion County; reward offered for info leading to arrest
JCPS WAVE NEW LOGO
All JCPS after-school activities canceled Wednesday due to weather
Christopher Woods, 49, of Cambridge, Illinois was arrested Tuesday, April 12, 2022, on federal...
LMPD: Man shot and killed near Buechel neighborhood