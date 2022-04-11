Police: Missing Florida teen found safe

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (Gray News) – Police in Florida said a missing 15-year-old girl has been found.

Saige Stiles was safely located by member of the Florida’s Treasure Coast Guardian Angels Chapter who was in the area searching for her on Monday, the Port St. Lucie Police Department said.

Saige was found in good health, officials said.

She had been reported missing Monday morning.

While walking to school, she was on the phone with a friend and said she was being followed. Her friend called 911.

