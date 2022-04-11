Contact Troubleshooters
Advertisement

FORECAST: Stormy week kicks off today

By Brian Goode
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ALERT DAYS:
  • Tuesday (4/12/22)
  • Wednesday (4/13/22)
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • THUNDERSTORMS: Clusters of storms today and tonight with mainly heavy rain
  • STRONG THUNDERSTORMS: Possible in an isolated fashion into Tues, greatest risk Wednesday evening
  • EASTER WEEKEND: Dry start but the holiday is trending wet

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers/thunder will develop this morning with a lull expected briefly around lunch. Another round of thunderstorms for the afternoon could contain very heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

A period of thunderstorms looks likely tonight that could produce localized high-water issues, especially along/west of I-65 in Kentucky. The severe thunderstorm risk is non-zero but low; we’ll monitor this.

We have a complex setup on Tuesday with the atmosphere charged for strong thunderstorms, but how much coverage we will see is in question. An Alert Day is out to make sure you are weather aware in case any strong/severe thunderstorm cells do pop in the afternoon hours.

A few lingering showers remain heading into Tuesday night as temperatures just do not drop much at all overnight.

Wednesday evening is the time period of most concern with a period of severe thunderstorms rolling into the area. Please be sure to have a way to get alerts over the next few days as we monitor this very active setup.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

