Man proposes to girlfriend during Louisville Bats game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Memories have been made for a Louisville couple during Sunday afternoon’s game at Louisville Slugger Field.

The Louisville Bats shared a video of the couple proposing during an inning break for Sunday’s game against St. Paul.

Ronald Finch, a Louisville Bats fan, proposed to his girlfriend Shaikee at the top of the dugout during the Bats’ Lucky Luggage promotion.

The Louisville Bats said the couple will receive free roundtrip tickets to any location in the United States as part of the promotion, which could be used as a honeymoon gift.

The next game for the Louisville Bats is on April 12 against Omaha.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.