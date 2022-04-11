One dead, another in critical condition after car crash in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is dead and another person is in critical condition after crashing on I-71 North on Sunday evening.

Louisville Metro Police officers responded to calls of a crash on I-71 North at the I-264 West ramp around 7:30 p.m., according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Early investigation revealed a car was driving north on I-71 when the driver lost control of their vehicle. The car drove off the road and crashed.

Police said one person inside of the vehicle died at the scene. Another person inside the car was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

Mitchell said it is unclear which of the two people inside the vehicle was the driver.

According to TRIMARC, all lanes on I-71 North have been blocked while crews clear the scene.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.