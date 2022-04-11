Pregnant woman believes her car was struck while driving to work

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pregnant nurse believes she was caught in the crossfire driving to work Saturday morning.

Alice Kubac said she was headed for her shift at Norton Women and Children’s Hospital from her home in Shepherdsville. She said she was on Dutchmans Lane when an object, that she believes could have been gunfire, shattered her back right passenger window.

“It was about 6:30 I was driving to the hospital on Dutchmans Lane and I hear almost like an explosive sound in the back of the car. I looked back and saw that the window had been shot out,” Kubac said. “It sounded almost just like an explosion.” “Then I saw a semi truck pass by on the right side.” “And I was almost a little disoriented at first. Almost thinking maybe a car had hit me. It kind of made me scream, but I was close enough to work that I just went ahead and pulled in the parking lot.”

Kubac said she has three other children.

“I was so glad that the kids weren’t with me,” Kubac said. “That was my biggest fear. Being pregnant or the kids could have been in the car.”

In shock, Kubac said pulled into work and called 911. Then she said she her husband, Jeremy, who rushed to the hospital.

”I really wasn’t surprised. I was scared, but not surprised; which is the part that, bother’s me the most,” Kubac said. ”Whatever went through, whatever projectile it was, I don’t know if it ricochet off, being hit, or what, so we weren’t able to determine that.”

Jeremy Kubac, holding back tears, said his wife is seven months pregnant. To share his family’s story he wrote about what happened on Facebook.

He said the city’s violence is more visible than ever before but that won’t stop him from believing that there is more good in the world than bad.

“So much has happened throughout city, at some point it’s inevitable that you or someone you know is going to be affected,” Kubac said.

