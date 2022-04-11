Contact Troubleshooters
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 4/11

By Brian Goode
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Active few days ahead with several rounds of t-storms, some of which can produce severe weather. The main focus is still on the round for Wednesday Night.

Today: Clusters of t-storms with lightning/small hail at times.

Tuesday: Isolated t-storms that could become severe if they can fire, otherwise some bonus warm/dry time.

Wednesday: Midday showers followed by the squall-line into the night with damaging wind threat.

More on the video regarding this system and the next one toward Easter.

