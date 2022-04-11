Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Your personality can either protect or age your brain, study says

Study finds anxious, introverted and disorganized people are more likely to develop cognitive...
Study finds anxious, introverted and disorganized people are more likely to develop cognitive decline.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Worry less now and your brain will stay healthy longer.

A new study shows people who worry more, lack self-discipline and are introverted are more likely to develop cognitive decline earlier in life.

It also applies to a higher likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

The study examined the personality traits of nearly 2,000 people.

It found being socially engaged with others could buy you an extra year of living without dementia.

If you keep anxiety at bay and stay organized and goal-oriented, it can get you two years of healthy cognitive function.

The study was published Monday in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charged with two counts of murder is 21-year-old Karson Reitz of Shepherdsville.
Widow files wrongful death lawsuit after double murder at Louisville restaurant
Brandy Brewer, 39, Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville elected official arrested after allegedly nursing baby while drinking at a bar
Aaron Carter's foster family says he made huge strides in the three years he lived with them....
Child dies 2 months after adoption
Mugshot of Theresa Ann Devine following her April 11, 2022 arrest after being indicted by a...
Woman indicted on murder charge after Oldham County crash that killed 16-year-old arrested
Dark storm clouds over Louisville.
ALERT DAY FORECAST: Strong and severe storms possible tonight

Latest News

The new dedicated electric vehicle battery manufacturing complex, BlueOvalSK Battery Park, will...
Construction preparations underway for Ford battery plant in Hardin County
President Joe Biden walks to speak to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines...
Biden approves $800M in artillery, helicopters for Ukraine
Truckers block the entrance into the Santa Teresa Port of Entry in Ciudad Juarez going into New...
Texas keeping most truck inspections despite border gridlock
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Man arrested in Brooklyn subway attack, charged with terrorism
FILE - The company logo is displayed on one of the doors of a delivery van for Amazon on...
Amazon adds 5% ‘fuel and inflation surcharge’ to seller fees