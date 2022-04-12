Gilda’s Club West opens after 2-year hiatus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a two-year delay caused by COVID, Gilda’s Club hosted an open house for its new facility on Monday. Gilda’s Club West is located at 1720 West Broadway.

Gilda’s Club is a non-profit organization that serves as place where children and adults with cancer, as well as their friends and families, can gather for social and emotional support.

“This community is so hard hit by cancer, there’s so many health disparities,” Gilda’s Club CEO Karen Morrison said. “African Americans and West Louisville residents have higher incidence rates and higher mortality rates. So we know we need to support them where they are and ensure access is available.”

The organization collaborated with Kentucky African Americans Against Cancer to ensure that the new site in west Louisville is used to its full potential.

“It makes them more accessible, and they’re more comfortable because this is their neighborhood, so they don’t have to travel as far,” Virginia Bradford, the community outreach coordinator for the Kentucky African Americans Against Cancer, said.

Sandra Charles and Elmer Lucille Allen, two of Louisville’s celebrated Black artists, have contributed artwork to the new facility. Allen specializes in various shibori techniques, which is a Japanese art form of shape-resistant-dyed textiles, while Charles is an oil painter.

For more information about Gilda’s Club, click here.

