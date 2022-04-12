‘IT’-themed escape room to open in Las Vegas

Contact Troubleshooters
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - “They all float down here. When you’re down here, you’ll float too!” This fall, you’ll be able to “float” with Pennywise at an “IT”-themed escape room that is opening in Las Vegas.

Fright Dome founder and Saw Escape room owner Jason Egan is teaming up with Warner Bros. to bring Escape IT, an escape room inspired by one of the “most horrifying film franchises of all time,” “IT.”

According to a news release, Escape IT will span more than 30,000 square feet in a “revolutionary new take on the traditional escape room experiences,” featuring two multi-room escape adventures that bring to life “IT.”

As part of Escape IT, the attraction will include more than 20 interactive rooms, state-of-the-art special FX, lighting, animatronics, and live actors to create a fully immersive and terrifying experience, the release states.

“There’s no turning back as guests put their skills and critical thinking to the test, navigating some of the films’ most iconic locations including the infamous Neibolt House, the Losers’ Clubhouse, the Derry Canal Days Festival, and sewers below Derry, all while trying to escape the clutches of Pennywise, the Dancing Clown.”

“‘IT’ is one of our most iconic horror film franchises and we cannot wait for fans to be able to come face-to-face with the infamous Pennywise and the town of Derry in a way they’ve never experienced before,” said Peter van Roden, Senior Vice President of Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment. “We’re thrilled to work with Egan Escape Productions as they are experts in the space bringing complexity and attention to every detail to help bring our immersive horror experiences to the next level.”

For more information and for ticket on sale information, visit: escapeit.com

