Jeffersonville elected official arrested after allegedly nursing baby while drinking at a bar

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - An elected official in Jeffersonville is facing a felony charge of neglect of a dependent, stemming from a witness’s account that she was drinking a beer at a bar while nursing a baby.

Brandy Brewer, 39, is a Jeffersonville Township board member.

On Friday, April 1, a witness said he saw Brewer at H.M. Frank’s O’Shea’s Pub in Jeffersonville.

Court documents state the witness saw Brewer ordering food to go at the bar, then ordered a beer and began to drink it.

While Brewer was drinking the beer, the witness told police, she also was breastfeeding an infant child.

The police report said Brewer soon left the bar and stepped outside the restaurant. The witness found her behavior “odd” and followed her outside.

The witness told police he found Brewer sitting passed out on the ledge outside. The baby was in a stroller nearby, unattended by anyone else. The witness said the stroller was rolling down the sidewalk with the baby inside.

His wife “grabbed” the baby and took the child inside.

Police arrived and performed a preliminary breath test on Brewer. Brewer’s test produced a result of a .275 blood alcohol level.

Brewer’s wife was found at their home, where the child was secured with its mother, according to police.

Officials charged Brewer with public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor, and neglect of a dependent, which is a felony. Her next court appearance is April 13.

Brewer is one of three members of the Jeffersonville Township Board in Indiana. It is an elected position with a four-year term.

The board, the township’s legislative body, is responsible for a variety of tasks, including resolving tie votes in elections, doling out emergency funds, and establishing tax rates and levies for the coming year.

WAVE News reached out to Brewer for a comment and did not hear back.

Comment was also requested from Jeffersonville Township’s Trustee Dale Popp, who has not responded to the request.

