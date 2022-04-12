LMPD: Man sent to hospital after being shot, crashing vehicle in Park Hill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood sends one man to the hospital on Monday evening.

Calls came in just after 8 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 2200 block of West Burnette Avenue, according to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle that had wrecked into a pole at the location. Ruoff confirmed an adult man was found inside the vehicle who had been shot.

The man was sent to University Hospital where he is expected to survive, police said.

There are no suspects in custody. No other details were provided.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

