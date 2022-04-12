Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

LMPD: Man sent to hospital after being shot, crashing vehicle in Park Hill

Calls came in just after 8 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 2200 block of West Burnette...
Calls came in just after 8 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 2200 block of West Burnette Avenue.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:42 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood sends one man to the hospital on Monday evening.

Calls came in just after 8 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 2200 block of West Burnette Avenue, according to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle that had wrecked into a pole at the location. Ruoff confirmed an adult man was found inside the vehicle who had been shot.

The man was sent to University Hospital where he is expected to survive, police said.

There are no suspects in custody. No other details were provided.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charged with two counts of murder is 21-year-old Karson Reitz of Shepherdsville.
Widow files wrongful death lawsuit after double murder at Louisville restaurant
Brandy Brewer, 39, Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville elected official arrested after allegedly nursing baby while drinking at a bar
Aaron Carter's foster family says he made huge strides in the three years he lived with them....
Child dies 2 months after adoption
Mugshot of Theresa Ann Devine following her April 11, 2022 arrest after being indicted by a...
Woman indicted on murder charge after Oldham County crash that killed 16-year-old arrested
Dark storm clouds over Louisville.
ALERT DAY FORECAST: Strong and severe storms possible tonight

Latest News

Andy the cat was taken in by the Marion County Animal Control and the City of Lebanon Police,...
GRAPHIC: Cat shot with arrow in Marion County; reward offered for info leading to arrest
JCPS WAVE NEW LOGO
All JCPS after-school activities canceled Wednesday due to weather
Christopher Woods, 49, of Cambridge, Illinois was arrested Tuesday, April 12, 2022, on federal...
LMPD: Man shot and killed near Buechel neighborhood
Confrontation with juvenile relative led to man being wounded in PRP shooting
Teteana, 28, is reunited with her family after escaping violence in Ukraine.
Pregnant Ukrainian woman escapes violence; reunited with mother, sister in Louisville