New Albany’s Riverview Towers coming down this summer

A big part of New Albany’s skyline will be demolished this summer.
By Josh Ninke
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:27 PM EDT
NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - A big part of New Albany’s skyline will be demolished this summer. Riverview Towers will be knocked down after sitting vacant for the better part of two years.

A series of severe fires forced the housing authority to move all the residents and now the entire 16-story structure sits vacant.

The building will be reduced to an empty lot starting in June.

“We will put that up for sale,” David Duggins, New Albany Housing Authority’s executive director said. “All of the proceeds from that sale have to go for affordable housing projects in our area so we’ll take that money and reinvest that in affordable housing in the community.”

The building sits on some prime real estate so Duggins hopes they can make some good money. They said they could certainly use it.

“We are the third-largest public housing facility in the state of Indiana,” Duggins said. “We have over 1,100 brick-and-mortar facilities. We actually have more than that because we purchased Cross Creek and we’re remodeling that now.”

The goal is to have the Riverview Tower building demolished by August.

