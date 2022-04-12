StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 4/12

Isolated severe risk this afternoon with the warm front pushing in. We’ll watch that.

Otherwise fairly quiet until Wed AM with some t-storms into the early afternoon. Then the “main show” will take place after 8pm. That is when a broken line of t-storms will race into the area. Some with damaging winds, some even with rotation. So lots to monitor tomorrow night so be sure to stay close to the forecast for updates.

Lighter rain expected for the end of the week with another system Easter night we are watching.

The video update has more!

