Thieves bash window with billiard ball, steal bass guitar from Highlands music store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The owner of a Highlands music store is searching for a one-of-a-kind bass guitar after he said thieves stole it from the front-window display.

Brett Ralph told WAVE News he noticed a hole in the side window of his store, Surface Noise, on Friday morning. He looked up and also noticed his hand-painted custom Epiphone bass guitar was missing from the display.

Ralph said he quickly called a handyman to help him board up the window, and while the two were working, found a number 13 billiard ball lying on the ground near the broken window.

Ralph figured whoever committed the crime used the ball to do so.

“Desperate times bring desperate actions, and we’re living in an increasingly desperate society,” Ralph said. “It was number 13 and I was born on Friday the 13th. So ironically, 13 is my lucky number, and that’s what they used to bust out my window.”

The guitar, admittedly, is worth more in sentimental value than in cash.

Ralph, a retired teacher, purchased it for $100 from a student who was moving across the country. Ever since, Ralph’s bandmate consistently played it during their live shows.

The guitar also became a staple in the front window of Surface Noise, a symbol of what the store on Baxter Avenue stands for.

“I want everything in this store to be an object worthy of your attention and interest,” Ralph said. “So, just really carefully selected, cool, beautiful things, and that bass was one of them.”

Ralph took pictures and posted them to Facebook, where it’s been shared a few hundred times.

“It’s a vote of confidence to me that [my customers] feel wronged because I was wronged,” Ralph said. “And it’s good to know my community has my back.”

Ralph says he’s going to scour social media to see if anyone will try to resell the guitar on a secondary marketplace.

