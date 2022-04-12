UofL forward Emily Engstler, guard Kianna Smith selected in WNBA Draft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two University of Louisville women’s basketball stars have been selected to play in the WNBA in Monday night’s 2022 WNBA Draft.

UofL forward Emily Engstler was selected to play for the Indiana Fever in the 2022 WNBA Draft.

Engstler was the fourth overall pick in Monday night’s draft. According to UofL Athletics, Engstler is the 15th player from Louisville selected to play in the WNBA, and the 13th player selected under UofL women’s basketball head coach Jeff Walz.

“Defense is about passion, I bring that a lot in my game. I love to play defense and I’m excited,” Engstler said when asked by ESPN’s Holly Rowe about her defensive ability.

Engstler was named AP All-America honorable mention and a WBCA Coaches All America Team Regional Finalist, according to UofL. She was also named a Cheryl Miller Award Finalist, a Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalist and to the Midseason Team for 2022 Naismith Player of the Year.

In the second round of the draft, UofL guard Kianna Smith was also selected to play for the Los Angeles Sparks. Smith makes Louisville’s 16th player selected for the WNBA and the 14th player under Coach Walz.

Smith was named a WBCA Coaches All America Team Regional Finalist and ranked second on the team with 12 points per game, leading the team in scoring nine times this season, according to UofL.

This is the fourth straight season Louisville has had at least one player selected in the WNBA Draft. Louisville entered Monday night’s draft with six selections, tied with Baylor for most in the NCAA.

