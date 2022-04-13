All JCPS after-school activities canceled Wednesday due to weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools announced all after-school activities have been canceled due to severe weather.

Cancellations include all athletic and extracurricular activities, according to JCPS spokesman Mark Hebert.

Earlier on Wednesday afternoon, JCPS also announced a community forum for its School Choice Proposal scheduled for 6 p.m. at Ballard High School was also postponed and will be rescheduled for later in April.

The WAVE Storm Tracking Team issued an Alert Day for Wednesday, forecasting strong to severe storms for this evening between 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.

For the latest weather updates, download the WAVE Weather app.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.