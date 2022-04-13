Contact Troubleshooters
Cell phones, keys, cars among items stolen from golfers at Seneca Golf Course

The thefts are believed to be part of a string of crime around LMPD's Fifth Division.
By Nick Picht
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:17 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On a beautiful Tuesday afternoon, the only thing on a golfer’s mind should be how to attack the greens.

But lately, beautiful days at Seneca Golf Course have created the perfect storm of opportunity for criminals.

“Somebody had rifled through my console, rifled through my glove box,” golfer David Schulhafer said. “Stuff was all over the front.”

Shulhafer told WAVE News the incident happened last Wednesday while he was playing 18 holes with some friends.

Louisville Metro Police Major David Allen told WAVE News Shulhafer is not the only victim.

He said there have been roughly 10 thefts in the past 10 days reported in the area, with several of them at Seneca Golf Course.

“[There’s] a carload that’s been going around, focusing on some of the parking lots, one of which was the golf course,” Allen said. “It looks like they may have also stolen a few vehicles. I would say there’s a very good chance that this was somebody’s spring break fun.”

The crimes on the course have not been isolated to the parking lot.

Kevin Greenwell, the PGA Professional at Seneca Golf Course, said several players’ belongings were stolen along the green of the eighth hole, which sits close to Pee Wee Reese Road.

Greenwell said the course employees have informed customers and have asked them to be more mindful of their belongings.

Meanwhile, they’ve shared surveillance video with LMPD.

“Our goal is to make them aware of it and get them stopped,” Greenwell said.

Several golfers told WAVE News they plan to heed that warning until the criminals are caught.

“I won’t put stuff down in the compartment,” golfer Dave Shedd said. “I’ll put it in my golf bag, to make it harder for thieves to do what they do.”

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

