Confrontation with juvenile relative led to man being wounded in PRP shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is undergoing treatment for gunshot wounds sustained during a confrontation with a relative.

Louisville Metro police officers called to the 2800 block of Triplett Woods Court around 6:45 a.m. found the victim, an adult, who had been shot multiple times. The man was taken to University Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Investigators say the man was shot by a a teenage juvenile male relative. The teen is being questioned by detectives.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.