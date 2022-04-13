Contact Troubleshooters
Confrontation with juvenile relative led to man being wounded in PRP shooting

By Charles Gazaway
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:10 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is undergoing treatment for gunshot wounds sustained during a confrontation with a relative.

Louisville Metro police officers called to the 2800 block of Triplett Woods Court around 6:45 a.m. found the victim, an adult, who had been shot multiple times. The man was taken to University Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Investigators say the man was shot by a a teenage juvenile male relative. The teen is being questioned by detectives.

