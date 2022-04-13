Gov. Ducey signs ‘moment of silence’ law for Arizona schools

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona has become the latest state to require that all public and charter schools provide a “moment of silence” to reflect, pray, or meditate at the beginning of each school day.

“As we’re working to get Arizona kids refocused in the classroom, we should also work to get them refocused emotionally,” said Gov. Doug Ducey.

House Bill 2707 says K-12 students should be provided one to two minutes to engage in a “moment of silence.” The law states that teachers and school staff cannot interfere or suggest what the student should do with their moment of silence. Instead, staff should encourage students to reach out on how to make the best use of their time. Private schools, parochial, and home-schools are exempt from participating in this time.

It’s the latest in a string of bills targeting students. Last month, Ducey signed into law stricter requirements for the Arizona Civics Test.

More Stories on Arizona Politics

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.