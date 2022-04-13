GRAPHIC: Cat shot with arrow in Marion County; reward offered for info leading to arrest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville-based animal rescue organization is offering a reward seeking information on individuals responsible for shooting a cat with an arrow in Marion County, Kentucky.

The Arrow Fund said the cat, named Andy, was found shot by an arrow in Lebanon, Ky.

Andy was taken in by the Marion County Animal Control and the City of Lebanon Police, where he was then sent to The Arrow Fund for veterinary treatment.

“A cat cruelly shot with an arrow is tragically reminiscent of the genesis of The Arrow Fund,” Mark Shircliffe, The Arrow Fund’s executive director said in a release. “Our organization was founded in 2013 on a horrific case of a dog shot with an arrow and left to wander in eastern Kentucky. The Arrow Fund was able to provide that dog, named Aiden, the lifesaving care he desperately needed.”

Pictures of Andy were provided by The Arrow Fund, which show the arrow pierced through the cat’s back, just narrowly missing his head.

(WARNING: Pictures below may be considered disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.)

“Sadly, Aiden’s experience has been repeated, but Andy’s prognosis is promising thanks to The Arrow Fund and our many partners,” Shircliffe added.

Andy survived and upon full recovery, will be placed in a foster home for adoption, according to The Arrow Fund.

The Arrow Fund said it is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for info which would lead to identification and an arrest of the individuals involved. The reward is being offered by a donation from John Ridgill, the owner of Louisville Tree Service, Inc.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Sergeant Tom Abell with the Lebanon City Police Department at (270) 692-6205.

