Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Cat shot with arrow in Marion County; reward offered for info leading to arrest

Andy the cat was taken in by the Marion County Animal Control and the City of Lebanon Police,...
Andy the cat was taken in by the Marion County Animal Control and the City of Lebanon Police, where he was then sent to The Arrow Fund for veterinary treatment.(The Arrow Fund)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville-based animal rescue organization is offering a reward seeking information on individuals responsible for shooting a cat with an arrow in Marion County, Kentucky.

The Arrow Fund said the cat, named Andy, was found shot by an arrow in Lebanon, Ky.

Andy was taken in by the Marion County Animal Control and the City of Lebanon Police, where he was then sent to The Arrow Fund for veterinary treatment.

“A cat cruelly shot with an arrow is tragically reminiscent of the genesis of The Arrow Fund,” Mark Shircliffe, The Arrow Fund’s executive director said in a release.  “Our organization was founded in 2013 on a horrific case of a dog shot with an arrow and left to wander in eastern Kentucky. The Arrow Fund was able to provide that dog, named Aiden, the lifesaving care he desperately needed.”

Pictures of Andy were provided by The Arrow Fund, which show the arrow pierced through the cat’s back, just narrowly missing his head.

(WARNING: Pictures below may be considered disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.)

Andy was taken in by the Marion County Animal Control and the City of Lebanon Police, where he...
Andy was taken in by the Marion County Animal Control and the City of Lebanon Police, where he was then sent to The Arrow Fund for veterinary treatment.(The Arrow Fund)
A Louisville-based animal rescue organization is offering a reward seeking information on...
A Louisville-based animal rescue organization is offering a reward seeking information on individuals responsible for shooting a cat with an arrow in Marion County, Kentucky.(The Arrow Fund)

“Sadly, Aiden’s experience has been repeated, but Andy’s prognosis is promising thanks to The Arrow Fund and our many partners,” Shircliffe added.

Andy survived and upon full recovery, will be placed in a foster home for adoption, according to The Arrow Fund.

The Arrow Fund said it is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for info which would lead to identification and an arrest of the individuals involved. The reward is being offered by a donation from John Ridgill, the owner of Louisville Tree Service, Inc.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Sergeant Tom Abell with the Lebanon City Police Department at (270) 692-6205.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms and a possible tornado devastated a home in Glenmary on April 13.
Possible tornado, rain, power outages plague WAVE Country
We'll see plenty of sunshine on Thursday.
FORECAST: Calmer weather for the next 24 hours; showers arrive Friday night
This home on Bohannon Station Road is just one of many homes damaged by a severe storm that...
Daylight reveals severe weather damage in Fern Creek area
JCPS WAVE NEW LOGO
JCPS classes canceled
Charged with two counts of murder is 21-year-old Karson Reitz of Shepherdsville.
Widow files wrongful death lawsuit after double murder at Louisville restaurant

Latest News

The COVID-19 by County Community Levels Map updated with CDC data on April 14, 2022.
COVID in Kentucky: All but one county in the green
Groups sue to restore abortion services in Kentucky
Abortions stop in Kentucky as groups seek to block new law
A former officer at a Kentucky jail has pleaded guilty to using illegal force against an inmate.
Former Ky. jail officer pleads guilty to using excessive force
The severe storm threat passed through the WAVE viewing area around 9:30 p.m., but rain...
Possible tornado, rain, power outages plague WAVE Country
Investigators said the crash happened just before 3 p.m. on U.S. 31, south of Seymour, Indiana.
ISP: Southern Indiana man killed in 4-vehicle crash